LIC website propaganda tool, need to know Hindi to even chose English option: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday flayed the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for allegedly imposing Hindi on its website.

Specifically, Stalin pointed out that even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi, which he termed was a form of cultural and linguistic imposition that disregards India's diversity.

“The LIC website has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition. Even the option to select English is displayed in Hindi! This is nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India's diversity. LIC grew with the patronage of all Indians. How dare it betray the majority of its contributors? We demand an immediate rollback of this linguistic tyranny,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s concerns reflect broader sentiments in non-Hindi speaking parts of the country, where attempts to impose Hindi have created resentment and concerns about the erosion of regional languages and cultural identities.