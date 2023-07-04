CM Stalin felicitates TN women’s football team

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu women’s football team, which emerged triumphant in the recent Senior National Championship, met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat here on Monday. Players and coaches of the title-winning squad were felicitated with souvenirs. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) additional chief secretary Atulya Misra and SDAT member secretary J Meghanatha Reddy were also present on the occasion. Congratulating the champions, Udhayanidhi wrote on social media: “Tamil Nadu should win in national-level competitions. Contribution of Tamil Nadu players should be important for India’s success in international matches. This is the ambition of our sports development department. We felicitated the victorious team.” Tamil Nadu had defeated Haryana 2-1 in the final in Amritsar to clinch the top prize.