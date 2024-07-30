CM Stalin failed to curb illicit liquor menace, says AIADMK leader Shanmugam

TIRUCHY: Former minister and AIADMK organising secretary CVe Shanmugam lashed out at the state government by calling it incompetent to control free flow of illicit liquor and deteriorating law and order.

Visiting jailed former minister MR Vijayabhaskar at the Central Prison in Tiruchy on Monday, the former law minister said, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds the police department in his hands, failed to curb the menace of illicit liquor brewing which is widely prevalent across the state. “The brewed liquor has been flowing like a river in the state and the Chief Minister appears to be a mute spectator,” he charged.

Shanmugam also charged that the law and order situation has been in worse condition and the Tamil Nadu police has failed to control the situation.

Instead, the government has been foisting false cases against the opposition party leaders and in a similar way, false cases were registered against former minister Vijayabhaskar and he has been lodged in the prison, he said.

“We will face it legally and will soon prove him innocent and he will walk out free,” he said.

Another former minister and AIADMK organising secretary P Thangamani accompanied Shanmugam to visit Vijayabhaskar.