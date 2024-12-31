CM Stalin extends New Year greetings, highlights TN govt's achievements

CHENNAI: As the world bids adieu to 2024 and welcomes 2025, Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his warmest New Year greetings to the people of the State and beyond on Tuesday.

In a statement, Stalin reflected on the numerous achievements of his government in 2024, "showcasing the strength and resilience of the Dravidian model government" in the State.

He highlighted various initiatives, including expanding the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme and the Pudhumai Penn scheme.

Stalin expressed his deepest gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for their overwhelming support in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which he described as a historic and unprecedented victory.

"The triumph of 40 out of 40 Parliamentary seats is a testament to the unwavering faith people have in our commitment to democracy, secularism, and social welfare," he said.

As the world embarks on a new year, Chief Minister Stalin wished for peace, social harmony, love, and happiness in every home.

"Tamil Nadu will continue to be a beacon of hope and progress, guiding us towards a brighter future. The new year 2025 would bring joy, prosperity, and fulfilment to all," he added.