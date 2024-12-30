CM Stalin extends New Year greetings, hails Tiruvalluvar’s timeless wisdom

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday extended warmest New Year greetings to the people of the State while emphasising the enduring significance of Tiruvalluvar's teachings and the iconic statue of Tiruvalluvar.

In a heartfelt letter to his party cadres, DMK president Stalin highlighted the importance of resilience and perseverance, drawing inspiration from the statue's ability to withstand the fury of the Tsunami in 2004.

"Just as the statue of Ayyan Tiiruvalluvar has remained steadfast, our government will also navigate the challenges ahead with unwavering determination," he asserted.

Stalin also exhorted the people to harness the transformative power of Tiruvalluvar's wisdom, as embodied in the timeless classic, Tirukkural.

"Let us draw strength from the eternal principles of Tirukkural and strive to vanquish tyranny, upholding the values of justice, equality, and compassion," he urged.

As the State celebrates the silver jubilee of the statue's inauguration, Stalin's government has fittingly renamed it the ‘Statue of Wisdom’.

The iconic monument, located at Kanniyakumari, has become an enduring symbol of Tamil culture and a beacon of inspiration for generations.

In his message, Stalin envisioned a Tamil Nadu that would continue to rise and flourish, guided by the enlightened principles of Tiruvalluvar.

"May the New Year bring us renewed vigour and purpose, as we walk the path illuminated by Tiruvalluvar's wisdom," he added.