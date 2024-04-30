CM Stalin extends May Day greetings to workers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday extended his greetings to workers on the eve of May Day.



Extending his greeting to the labourer community, Stalin said his party had always stood with the workforce.

"We have been implementing welfare schemes for the labour community whenever we were in the government or have been raising issues to safeguard the rights of the labour force whenever we were in opposition in the Assembly, " Stalin said in a statement.

Stalin listed out some of the schemes implemented by the DMK government for the workers' welfare, including paid holiday on May Day and 20 per cent bonus given to labourers, among others.

"Minimum wages have been revised for 44 occupations. The Tamil Nadu Salt Pan workers welfare board and the Tamil Nadu Gig workers welfare board have been newly constituted to benefit the manual labourers involved in salt production and related industries and gig workers. Pension for workers registered with unorganised labour welfare boards has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200," he noted.

Recalling his government's efforts, Stalin said, "Provision of seating facilities for all employees in shops and companies, safe drinking water and toilet facilities to ensure the health and safety of employees at their workplaces, the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 has been amended and the workers' interests have been protected by this Dravidian Model government."