CM Stalin extends birthday wishes to West Bengal counterpart M Mamata Banerjee

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin extended heartfelt birthday greetings to his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday.

In a warm and affectionate social media post, Stalin lauded Banerjee's unwavering dedication to public service, expressing his admiration for her tireless efforts to drive positive change in the State.

"Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Didi," Stalin wrote on his social media handle, tagging the TMC leader's official handle.

"May your selfless commitment to public service continue to inspire and motivate others to strive for the betterment of society. Wishing you a long and fulfilling life filled with happiness, strength, and success," he said.