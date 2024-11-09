CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to RJD’s Tejashwi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday extended his birthday greetings to former Bihar deputy Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition of the state, Tejashwi Yadav on the latter’s birthday.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Happy Birthday to Bihar’s young and energetic Leader of Opposition, Thiru. Tejashwi Yadavi. May your commitment to social justice, secularism, and equality continue to inspire a progressive Bihar. Wishing you strength and success as you work towards a fair and inclusive future.”