CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday extended birthday greetings to his Jharkhand counterpart and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Thiru. Hemant Soren JMM!”

In a veiled reference to Soren’s incarceration in connection with an ED case during the peak of the Parliamentary poll campaign, Stalin said, “Even when faced with formidable hurdles, you’ve shown that your spirit to fight for the people’s rights is unshakeable. May you continue to lead with the same strength and dedication.”