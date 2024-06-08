Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin expresses grief over demise of Ramoji Rao

Rao, who was 88, died this morning in Hyderabad.

8 Jun 2024
CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of media baron Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City.

Stalin extended his condolences to Rao's family members, friends and innumerable followers.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Padma Vibhushan Thiru. Ramoji Rao garu, the visionary founder of the Ramoji Group. His remarkable contributions to media, journalism, and the film industry have left an everlasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers during this difficult time," Stalin posted on X.

Rao, who was 88, died this morning in Hyderabad.

