Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin expresses concern over Mamata’s health

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed concern over the health of his West Bengal country Mamata Banerjee who sustain injuries after her chopper made an emergency landing.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Jun 2023 5:42 PM GMT
CM Stalin expresses concern over Mamata’s health
X

 M K Stalin; Mamata Banerjee

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed concern over the health of his West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who sustain injuries after her chopper made an emergency landing.

Taking to social media to voice his concern, Stalin tweeted, “Concerned about the health of Hon'ble West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial who has sustained injuries after her chopper's sudden emergency landing. I wish her a speedy recovery and hoping to see her back in good health soon.”

Tamil NaduChief Minister M K StalinMamata BanerjeeEmergency landingChopper
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X