CM Stalin expresses concern over Mamata’s health

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday expressed concern over the health of his West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who sustain injuries after her chopper made an emergency landing.

Taking to social media to voice his concern, Stalin tweeted, “Concerned about the health of Hon'ble West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial who has sustained injuries after her chopper's sudden emergency landing. I wish her a speedy recovery and hoping to see her back in good health soon.”