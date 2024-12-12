CM Stalin, EPS and Annamalai wish Rajinikanth as superstar turns 74

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his heartfelt wishes to 'superstar' Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday. In a post on the social media platform X, CM Stalin wrote: “Happy birthday to my wonderful friend, Superstar @rajinikanth, who has crossed borders and won fans from six to sixty with his acting and style! I wish you, who have achieved continuous success in the film industry, a life filled with peace and happiness. May you continue to delight people always.”

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) also wished the actor on his special day. In his message, the former chief minister wrote: “Dear friend Rajinikanth, who has a global fan base thanks to his unique acting skills and pleasant personality, @rajinikanth, my heartfelt birthday wishes to you. As you celebrate the golden jubilee of your film career, I pray for many more years of good health and happiness to continue pleasing your fans.”

State BJP President K Annamalai also joined in wishing Rajinikanth. In a post on social media, he said: “Happy birthday to @rajinikanth, a beloved and respected superstar who rose from humble beginnings to become an icon of Indian cinema through hard work and noble character. For over 50 years, you have captured the hearts of three generations. I pray to the Lord that you may live many more years in good health.”

Rajinikanth, one of India’s most celebrated actors, turned 74 on Thursday.

Fans gathered outside Rajinikanth’s residence in Chennai to extend their birthday wishes.

Social media platforms lit up with birthday wishes for the actor, with hashtags like #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth and #Thalaivar trending throughout the day.

Fans offered prayers at the Rajinikanth temple in Madurai, while others performed private pujas to honour him.

This year, fans are also celebrating the re-release of his 1991 blockbuster ‘Thalapathi’ in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Adding to the excitement, updates on movies ‘Jailer 2’ and ‘Coolie’ were anticipated as part of the birthday festivities.