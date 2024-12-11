Thalapathi all set to enthrall Gen Z

CHENNAI: Marking actor Rajinikanth’s birthday (December 12), cult classic Thalapathi is re-releasing in theatres as a treat for his fans. Written and directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster drama took inspiration from the Mahabharata and delved deep into the friendship between the protagonists.

People born in the 90s are quite familiar with Thalapathi. The scenes and songs from the film remain timeless and are used in Instagram posts and reels to date, especially an emotional conversation between Suriya (Rajini) and Deva (Mammootty). The digitally remastered version of the 1991 film is expected to captivate Gen Z, and the fans are all set to celebrate the film once again.

Mani Ratnam struck a brilliant balance between Rajini and Mammootty’s roles. Rajini’s fans from the 80s are now taking their children to watch the film, which had many iconic songs composed by Ilaiyaraaja including Sundari Kannal Oru Seidhi, Rakkamma and Chinna Thayaval, to name a few.

Thalapathi stood out in Rajinikanth’s film journey as he took on a story-driven role after a slew of commercial films like Rajadhi Raja, Adhisaya Piravi, Mappillai, Panakkaran and Dharma Durai.

The film also featured Shobana, Arvind Swami, Srividya and Bhanupriya in key roles. Santosh Sivan handled the cinematography.