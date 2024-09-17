CM Stalin, Edappadi extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Warmest birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead.”

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Wishing a long and healthy life with continued public service," he said in his message in the social media post.

As Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, celebrates his 74th birthday today, political leaders, state Chief Ministers, Governors, Central Ministers, MPs, celebrities, and athletes from across the country have extended their wishes.