CM Stalin downplays white paper ask on investments made during US trip

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday sought to downplay the Opposition’s demand for a white paper on his recent business trip to the US and said that the clarification statement issued by state industries minister T R B Rajaa on the issue was a white paper in itself.

When reporters drew his attention to the Opposition demanding a white paper report on the investments attracted during his recent US trip, Stalin, who was inspecting development works at GKM Colony in his Kolathur constituency today, replied, “You know what kind of white paper was theirs (referring to the Opposition)? This is not some deceptive fund allocation. Rajaa (industries minister) already issued a detailed statement yesterday. That itself is a white paper report.”

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had insisted that the volume of the investments said to be attracted by the CM led delegation during the US trip, which is Rs 7,616 crore, was low, demanding a white paper on the same.

Hitting back at the LoP, industries minister Rajaa late on Monday night said that the 'inefficient ' Palaniswami, when he was CM, only managed to realise 8.53% of the investment commitments made during his foreign tours.

Rajaa also asked Palaniswami if he would be ready to release a white paper on why South Koraean auto major KIA chose to set up its Rs 12,800 crore automobile plant in Andhra Pradesh and not Tamil Nadu during the then AIADMK regime.