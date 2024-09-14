CM Stalin downplays VCK’s conference invitation to AIADMK

CHENNAI: Seeking to downplay the 'invitation' extended by VCK to its rival AIADMK for the prohibition conference, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that the clarification offered by VCK president Thirumavalavan must suffice.

Asked to respond to the open invitation extended by Thiruma to AIADMK for the conference, Stalin, talking to reporters at the city airport, said, "Thiruma has clarified on the issue. It must suffice. I need not clarify on the issue."

Borrowing the words of Thiruma, Stalin went on to add that the conference was being organized with an apolitical intent and it was not related to the alliance consideration between parties.

The issue became a talking point in the state politics after the media and critics interpreted Thiruma's invitation to all except the communal and casteist forces as a gravitation of the VCK towards the rival alliance formation.

Adding fuel to fire, principal opposition party AIADMK welcomed the invitation as an unfolding of the people's expectation.