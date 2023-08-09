CM Stalin distributes Hajj subsidy to 3987 pilgrims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday distributed subsidies to pilgrims who undertook maiden Hajj pilgrimage through the Tamil Nadu Hajj Committee in the state.

Stalin distributed a cheque for Rs 25,070 each to five Hajj pilgrims at the state secretariat to mark the distribution of subsidy under the scheme this year.

The scheme has been designed to distribute subsidies to pilgrims who undertake their maiden pilgrimage to the holy city through the Tamil Nadu Hajj Committee. The state government has allocated Rs 10 crore this year to distribute Rs 25,070 each to 3,987 beneficiaries under the scheme.



Hajj pilgrims were leaving for their holy duty from here after Chief Minister M K Stalin intervened and got Chennai announced as one of the embankment points for the pilgrimage.

TNSDC invites applications from UPSC aspirants for stipend.

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has invited applications from UPSC aspirants, who cleared their preliminary exams and are waiting to take the main exams, to avail Rs 25,000 each stipend from the state government.

Presiding over the first anniversary of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme here on August 7, the CM distributed a cheque for Rs 25,000 each to 10 UPSC aspirants who clear the preliminary exams of the year 2023.

Meanwhile, the TNSDC advised the aspirants to apply for the stipend scheme on www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in between August 11 and 22, a statement issued by the TNSDC said..