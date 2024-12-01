CM Stalin dismisses EPS's criticism, asserts his commitment to public welfare

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday responded to criticism from Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the incomplete stormwater drainage works in State Capital, stating that the government does not respect or care about him as it has become his job to criticise the government.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the Periyar Nagar government hospital and reviewing the ongoing rescue works at his Kolathur Assembly constituency here, CM Stalin emphasised that the government is focused on working for the people, regardless of who voted for them.

"We are doing our job, and our priority is the welfare and safety of the people. We are working tirelessly to address the issues faced by the public, and we will continue to do so," Stalin said.

While reacting to a question from a reporter regarding the impact of Cyclone Fengal, Stalin stated that Chennai has neither escaped nor shaken and is currently at peace.

"However, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts have been severely affected, receiving almost 60 cm of rainfall," he said.

"We did not expect such heavy rainfall in these areas. Government machinery is working round the clock to provide relief and rescue operations. Along with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers have been deployed to resolve power and transport issues, and senior officials are on the ground to expedite the relief work," Stalin explained.

The Chief Minister also addressed concerns about water accumulation in Chennai, saying that once the rain stops, the water will drain out.

He dismissed reports of water logging, attributing them to old videos being circulated.

"Some people are spreading old videos to create confusion. I assure you that there is no water logging in Chennai. It is normal for water to accumulate when it rains continuously, but as soon as the rain stops, the flood water drains away within 30 minutes," Stalin clarified.

Stalin also inspected the stormwater drainages and rescue works in places including GKM Colony in Kolathur, accompanied by Ministers KN Nehru and PK Sekarbabu, Mayor Priya, and other officials.

Later, CM Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam and reviewed the rescue and relief works with district collectors and officials.

Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were briefed by Stalin about the rescue and relief works in the flood-hit areas including Villupuram and Cuddalore districts.

During the video conference meeting with district collectors of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, CM Stalin instructed them to speed up the rescue and relief works in the flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Sunday provided relief materials to the affected people at Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu district.