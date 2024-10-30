CM Stalin declares 20% Deepavali bonus for TANTEA workers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday issued orders to disburse 20% bonus to employees of TANTEA on account of Deepavali.

A release issued by the state government said that employees of TANTEA were only eligible for a 10% bonus as per the guidelines issued by the state government for bonus this year. However, about 20% bonus is being disbursed to employees of Government Rubber Corporation and Tamil Nadu Forest Horticulture Corporation functioning under the State Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department.

Meanwhile, the CM issued orders to distribute a 20% bonus to employees of all institutions functioning under the administrative control of the State Forest Department.

Accordingly, bonus to the tune of 20% would be disbursed to employees of TANTEA at a cost of Rs 5.72 crore. As many as 3,939 workers of the TANTEA would benefit from the bonus announcement, the release added.