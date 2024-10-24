CM Stalin daydreaming of AIADMK popularity decline, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Wednesday said Chief Minister MK Stalin is attempting to create a false impression that the popularity of DMK has grown.

“Stalin says I am dreaming, but it’s rather he who daydreams that AIADMK’s popularity has declined. That will never happen. Compared to the 2019 general election, the AIADMK secured one per cent more votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but DMK’s vote share dropped from 33.92 per cent in the 2019 polls to 26.50 per cent in the 2024 polls. The vote share of DMK came down by 7 per cent,” he said while addressing party workers in Mettur.

“It is a loss for DMK and a gain for AIADMK. Stalin says AIADMK has lost in all polls. The DMK also faced defeat for ten years. The change will happen soon as there is not one party, which may win or lose continuously,” the AIADMK leader said.

Continuing to reiterate that rift is growing among alliance parties in DMK, Palaniswami also attacked the DMK over its dynasty politics.

“It was Karunanidhi, and now Stalin and then Udhayanidhi Stalin. The DMK has become like a ruler of a kingdom. Only the male heirs of Karunanidhi’s family could become the party’s president. But AIADMK is a party that functions independently and democratically as anyone with hard work can grow in ranks to attain the top post,” he said.

Taking a dig at DMK for increasing the State’s debt burden by borrowing Rs 3.5 lakh crore despite an increase in revenue by Rs 56,000 crore, the AIADMK leader said, people are asking, “Why are you borrowing, despite an increase in revenue? During the AIADMK regime, despite a loss in revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore during the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of schemes were implemented.”

Referring to the corruption allegation against Minister RS Rajakannappan, Palaniswami said once AIADMK forms government, how many would face similar cases?