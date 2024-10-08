CM Stalin convenes cabinet meeting at TN secretariat

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has commenced the cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Tuesday to discuss about the development plans and ongoing issues.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the newly appointed ministers V Senthilbalaji, Govi Chezhian, R Rajendran and SM Nasar were also present in the meeting.

The cabinet meeting is to focus on various departmental activities, new schemes, policies, implementation of the development plans and also to discuss about the preparations and preventive measures in anticipation of the northeast monsoon.

Additionally, the meeting will focus on approving industrial investments and responding to the ongoing protests by Samsung workers.

The cabinet is also expected to discuss strategies for effectively implementing welfare programs across various departments to benefit the public.

Key decisions are expected to be made by the end of the meeting.