CM Stalin consults seniors to break constituency deadlock with Congress

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday held a discussion with the party seniors and the seat sharing negotiation team to end the impasse in identifying and finalizing the constituencies with ally Congress for the Parliamentary polls.

Stalin, along with party general secretary Duraimurugan and members of the seat sharing committee discussed the 'problems' in finalizing the constituencies of the Congress at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam this afternoon.

Thursdays was the third such consultation the CM has with his seniors in a week during which time the party has managed to finalize the numbers of the Congress and constituencies of the Left parties.

Information trickling out of Anna Arivalayam suggests that the DMK and Congress were deadlocked over a couple of constituencies.

While the Congress is driving a hard bargain to retain Karur, the DMK is keen on reserving it for its imprisoned former minister Senthilbalaji who is desperate to field a DMK candidate in his native. The DMK, which is facing too many squabbles within the party, is not averse to allotting Tirunelveli to the Congress either.

Likewise, the DMK has expressed strong reservations to the probable candidates under the consideration of the Congress for Mayiladuthurai, which the DMK is willing to allot to the national party as an alternative to Trichy.

The DMK is understood to have conveyed its strong displeasure to the state Congress at the party considering the candidature of a newspaper columnist for Mayiladuthurai. The rumoured candidate of the Congress party is believed to be responsible for the embarrassment suffered by the DMK, mainly its minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the backdrop of an infamous audio leak over a year ago.

Meanwhile, asked about the delay in finalizing the Congress constituencies, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that he was not aware either. Asked about the candidate list and manifesto of the DMK, Duraimurugan said, "It will be released at the appropriate time."