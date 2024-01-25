CM Stalin condoles the demise of former DMK dist secy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of his party's former district secretary Coimbatore City (west) district secretary Paiyya aka R Krishnan.

Describing his service to the people of Goundampalayam as great, Stalin said that his social service can never be forgotten by the people and the party workers.

Expressing his condolences to the family and members of the party, the DMK president said that his service to the people and party would be remembered forever.