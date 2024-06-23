CM Stalin condoles the death of Ramadoss, PMK MLA's father

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday condoled the sudden demise of Ramadoss, father of PMK MLA of Salem West, R Arul.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Salem West MLA R Arul's father Ramadoss. I express my deepest condolences to Arul and his family, relatives and friends, who lost their loving father," CM Stalin said in a statement.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who in a road accident near Eral in Thoothukudi district.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that three people died in an unexpected road accident in Mukhani village near Eral of Thoothukudi district. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and relatives of the deceased," the CM said in a statement.

He also announced that relief assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital would be sourced from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.