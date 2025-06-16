CM Stalin condoles former ISRO scientist and writer S Muthu's demise

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday expressed his condolences on the demise of former ISRO scientist and writer Nellai S Muthu.

“I was saddened to hear the news of the passing of former ISRO scientist and writer Nellai S Muthu,” said the CM in his condolence message. He recalled the former scientist’s illustrative career, noting that Muthu had worked at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and had authored numerous books on science and space research in Tamil. He had also contributed significantly by translating scientific works into Tamil.

Muthu, who worked along with former President APJ Abdul Kalam, had written several books about him, he said, adding, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Muthu, who brought laurels to the nation and made significant contribution to the Tamil language during his lifetime.”