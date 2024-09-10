CM Stalin condoles drowning death of five youth; announces solatium to kin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday condoled the demise of five Chennai youths who drowned in Kollidam River in Thanjavur.

Stalin also announced Rs 2 lakh each as compensation to the family of the deceased.

A release issued by the state government said that Kishore (20), son of Ziyaudeen, Kalaivendan (19), son of Shanmugham, Anto (21), son of P Charles, Franklin (23) son of P Charles and Manohar (19), son of P Venkatesan, all residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Nehru Park in Egmore, died due to drowning in Kollidam river near Trichy – Senkaraiyur Kollidam River bridge on their way back from ‘Poondi’ Mary Church in Tirukaatupalli near Thanjavur on September 8.

