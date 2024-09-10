CM Stalin condoles demise of Sahitya Akademi winning Prof K Chellappan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has condoled the demise of Sahitya Akademi award winning English professor K Chellappan who died on Monday.

Describing professor Chellappan’s demise as an irreparable loss to the world of Tamil and English literature, Stalin, in his condolence message circulated to the media, said that he was deeply saddened by the news of the demise of professor Chellappan who was a well established English professor, translator and eminent scholar in the study of comparative literature.

Starting his teaching career from Mannar College in Pudukottai, professor Chellappan went on to become the head of the English literature department in Bharathidasan University and shaped the future of four generations of students.

Well versed in both Tamil and English, professor Chellappan has also authored many books on comparative literary studies and translated many books, the CM said, in a statement.

He also holds credit for introducing Australian writers to Tamil Nadu and doing a comparative study of Shakespeare and Ilangovadigal. Professor Chellappan has also translated the poems of Bharathiyar and Bharathidasan besides the works of Kalaignar Karunanidhi, mainly Kuraloviyam, Thenpandi Singam and Meesai Mulaitha Vayathil.

Chellappan won the Sahitya Akademi award for his English translation of Rabindranath Tagore’s novel Kora.

He also won the Bharathidasan award for 2006 through the Tamil development department and the best translator award for 2016.