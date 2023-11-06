CM Stalin condoles demise of ‘Puduvai’ Kannan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the demise of former Puducherry speaker 'Puduvai' Kannan.

In his condolence message, Stalin said that Kannan worked for the growth of the Congress party there from a very young age and he was a popular leader among the people of the union territory beyond party politics.

Condoling the demise of Kannan, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said that Kannan's demise would be an irreparable loss in Puducherry politics.

Expressing shock at the death of Kannan who held various positions in the government in a public life spanning 50 years, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri said that many youngsters were attracted to the Congress party in Puducherry owing to the thundering rhetoric of Kannan.

Recalling Kannan's contribution to Puducherry in his capacity as state Congress president, Assembly speaker and home minister, Alagiri referred to Kannan's return to the Congress party after a stint with Tamil Manila Congress led by G K Moopanar and said that though Kannan made some emotion decisions he had returned to the Congress party eventually.

Citing his appointment as Rajya Sabha member by former INC president Sonia Gandhi, the TNCC president said that his demise was an irreparable loss to the Congress party and their friendship flourished despite political ups and downs between them.