CM Stalin condoles demise of noted writer Indira Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and other political leaders on Sunday condoled the demise of noted Tamil writer Indira Soundararajan.

In a statement, Stalin said, "I'm shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Indira Soundararajan. He excelled in writing about mysterious and supernatural novels. He authored hundreds of novels and he is adept at inventing novelties in an interesting manner by combining the historical period with the present," the Chief Minister said in his condolence message.

BJP state president K Annamalai and other leaders too expressed their condolences over the popular novelist's demise.

Indira Soundararajan was renowned for creating supernatural and mystical themes, as reflected in works such as 'Marmadesam', 'Iraiyuthir Kaadu, and 'Thangakkadu'.

G Asokan, a "pocket novel" publisher told news agency PTI that the author had fallen in the bathroom at his Madurai residence on Sunday and was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 65 years old.