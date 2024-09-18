CM Stalin condoles demise of former DMK minister K Sundaram

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the demise of former DMK minister and Adi Dravidar welfare committee member K Sundaram.

Offering his condolences to bereaved family members of the former Ponneri MLA belonging to his party, Stalin who is also the president of the DMK said that as an MLA of Ponneri constituency, Sundaram won the hearts of his voters and also discharged his duty sincerely as Adi Dravidar and dairy minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Recalling Sundaram's stint as one of the deputy general secretaries of the party, Stalin recalled his visit to the late minister's house in Ponneri in June 2022 and said that he had awarded Anna Award on Sundaram in the mupperum vizha held last year in Vellore in appreciation of his outstanding service to the party.