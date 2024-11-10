CM Stalin condoles demise of actor Delhi Ganesh

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh.

In a statement, Stalin expressed his deep anguish and grief over Delhi Ganesh's death.

Lauding his screen presence, Stalin said that Delhi Ganesh's comedic performances in more than 400 films are such that people watch them over and over again even today.

He had made his mark not only on the silver screen, but also on the small screen through his performances in several popular serials, Stalin noted.

Stalin also recalled Delhi Ganesh's role in his father and late chief minister M Karunanidhi's film, 'Ilaignan’.

"His demise is a loss to the film industry, as he played many of the longest-lasting comedy and supporting roles in the history of Tamil cinema. I express my deepest condolences to the friends from the film industry and to his family," he said.

Actor Delhi Ganesh died in Chennai on Saturday night at the age of 80. He survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.