CM Stalin condoles death of Muthur S Perumal, father of Min for Information & Publicity

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of Muthur S Perumal, father of Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity, MP Saminathan who passed away on Friday.



Taking to X, CMO Tamilnadu tweeted, "Honorable Minister Mr. @mp_saminathan His beloved father Mr. Muttur. Ch. I was saddened to hear the news of Perumalsamy's demise. Suffering from the loss of his father. Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. @mkstalin said, "My deepest condolences to Mr. P. Saminathan" [sic]

Muthur S Perumal, passed away on Friday due to age-related illness at the age of 94.

