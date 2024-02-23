CM Stalin condoles death of Muthur S Perumal, father of Min for Information & Publicity
Muthur S Perumal, passed away on Friday due to age-related illness at the age of 94.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of Muthur S Perumal, father of Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Publicity, MP Saminathan who passed away on Friday.
Taking to X, CMO Tamilnadu tweeted, "Honorable Minister Mr. @mp_saminathan His beloved father Mr. Muttur. Ch. I was saddened to hear the news of Perumalsamy's demise. Suffering from the loss of his father. Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. @mkstalin said, "My deepest condolences to Mr. P. Saminathan" [sic]
மாண்புமிகு அமைச்சர் திரு. @mp_saminathan அவர்களின் அருமைத் தந்தை திரு. முத்தூர். சா. பெருமாள்சாமி அவர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தியறிந்து வருந்தினேன்.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) February 23, 2024
தந்தையை இழந்து தவிக்கும் திரு. மு.பெ.சாமிநாதன் அவர்களுக்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்" என மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் திரு. @mkstalin அவர்கள்… pic.twitter.com/6k3a46006g
