CM Stalin condoles death of 15-year old boy who lost life by electrocution

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Madhan Raj, who lost his life by electrocution due to the friction of the banner with an iron wire on a nearby transformer in Tiruvarur district.

"I was deeply saddened and pained to hear the sad news that the 15-year-old boy Madhan Raj was electrocuted due to friction on the banner and died on the way to Mannargudi Government Hospital for treatment, " Stalin said in a statement.

Stalin further ordered the officials to pay Rs 2 lakh to the parents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the parents of the 19-year-old Ruban, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Madhan Raj of Koothanallur village in Tiruvarur district electrocuted on June 29, due to friction on the banner, he carried and died on the way to the Mannargudi GH.