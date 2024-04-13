CM Stalin condemns attack on his Andhra counterpart Jaganmohan Reddy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condemned the stone pelting incident targeting his Andhra counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy and said that political differences must not escalate into violence.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “I condemn the stone-throwing on Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh CM Thiru @ysjagan.”

“Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery,” Stalin added.