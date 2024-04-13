Begin typing your search...

CM Stalin condemns attack on his Andhra counterpart Jaganmohan Reddy

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “I condemn the stone-throwing on Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh CM Thiru @ysjagan.”

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 April 2024 5:24 PM GMT
CM Stalin condemns attack on his Andhra counterpart Jaganmohan Reddy
X

Tamil Nadu CM M.K.Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy 

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condemned the stone pelting incident targeting his Andhra counterpart YS Jaganmohan Reddy and said that political differences must not escalate into violence.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “I condemn the stone-throwing on Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh CM Thiru @ysjagan.”

“Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery,” Stalin added.

Tamil NaduTN Chief Minister M K StalinCM StalinYS Jaganmohan Reddypolitical differencesAndhra Pradesh CM
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X