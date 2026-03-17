CM Stalin closes Pondy ticket interview sans Congress deal

CHENNAI: Even before sealing seat-sharing talks with an ambitious Congress in Puducherry, Chief Minister MK Stalin commenced interviews with DMK's aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming elections in the Union Territory on the first day of the interaction.
The interviews are being held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, with applicants called constituency-wise.
On the first day, aspirants from Puducherry constituencies, including key segments such as Villianur, Muthialpet, Uppalam, Oulgaret, Orleanpet, Bahour, Mannadipet, Kamaraj Nagar, Nellithope, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, attended the session.
Stalin interacted individually with each aspirant, enquiring about ground-level political conditions, prospects of victory and their experience in party work.
He also sought details on organisational strength and election preparedness in the constituencies. Senior party leaders, including Puducherry in-charge Siva and MLAs, were present during the process.
Party sources said aspirants submitted detailed profiles outlining their political background and constituency work. The party has scheduled further interviews on Wednesday: in the morning for constituencies in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts, and in the evening for Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga districts. Interviews for other constituencies will continue till March 22.