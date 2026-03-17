CM Stalin closes Pondy ticket interview sans Congress deal

The interviews are being held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, with applicants called constituency-wise.

On the first day, aspirants from Puducherry constituencies, including key segments such as Villianur, Muthialpet, Uppalam, Oulgaret, Orleanpet, Bahour, Mannadipet, Kamaraj Nagar, Nellithope, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, attended the session.