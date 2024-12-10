CM Stalin clarifies about Sathanur Dam excess water release issue in TN Assembly

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin clarifies Sathanur Dam excess water release issue during the TN Assembly Session on Tuesday.

CM Stalin said, after issuing five flood warnings, the water in Sathanur Dam was opened.

In the AIADMK party ruling period, Chembarambakkam lake opened without any prior announcement; this caused huge damage. More than 250 people lost their lives in this incident.

The audit report said the AIADMK government had opened the lake without any announcement.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami denied CM Stalin's clarrification in the TN Assembly session.