CM Stalin catches IPL action, says he missed Dhoni despite Samson’s ton

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in a league match held in Chennai on Sunday, delighting fans with a strong all-round performance.
A century by Sanju Samson, sharp fielding and impressive bowling by Overton made the contest a treat for the home crowd.
Amid election campaigning, Chief Minister MK Stalin watched the match on a tablet and later shared his reaction on X, saying that despite enjoying Samson’s century, he could not help but miss his favourite MS Dhoni.
The post has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention from cricket fans.