CM Stalin cancels Pudukkottai visit, fuels speculation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also handles the Home Department, has cancelled his visit to Pudukkottai on Sunday, where he was scheduled to attend the wedding reception of Law Minister S Regupathy’s grandson, possibly following the unpleasant political situation in the city, sources said.

“The statements of VCK leader Thirumavalavan and TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai (who are part of the DMK-led INDIA bloc alliance in the state) demanding an impartial probe and casting aspersions on the reliability of the state police have left the DMK embarrassed,” sources said.

It may be noted that CM or his Cabinet colleagues did not pay their last respects to K Armstrong.

