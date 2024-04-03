CM Stalin calls out PM Modi’s doublespeak on fighting corruption

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called out the double speak of PM Narendra Modi on the independence or the lack of it of central agencies like ED and said that the real 'Parivar' (family) of Modi was the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax department.

Reposting to a media report exposing the reprieve obtained by 25 opposition leaders facing corruption cases after joining the BJP, Stalin said that the media report has uncovered with evidence the "washing machine" style functioning of the BJP.

In a loaded message posted on his 'X' page, Stalin said, "Of the 25 opposition leaders who defected to the BJP, corruption cases against 20 of them have been stalled. Corruption cases against three leaders have been closed."

Wondering if one needs a better example to the 10-year BJP regime reducing the reputation of the premier investigation agencies of the country to appallingly low levels, the PM borrowed his party found Anna's words on double speak and said that the words of Anna best suit Prime Minister Modi who lied through his teeth on fighting corruption after giving clean chit to all corrupt leaders joining his party.

"The real 'parivar' (family) of Modi is the ED, I-T and CBI."