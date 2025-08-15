CM Stalin calls for political-legal measures to strengthen States’ role in federal structure

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday called for political-legal measures to reinforce the role of state governments in the distribution of powers and financial resources, citing increasing dependence on the Union due to central laws, court rulings, and alleged bias in fund allocation.

Delivering his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Fort St. George after hoisting the national flag, Stalin said the country’s federal structure should not require states to engage in repeated disputes to secure their share of funds. “This affects both state development and national integrity. The time has come to complete earlier efforts aimed at protecting states’ powers,” he said.

He added that India’s unity would be strengthened when each state developed independently while retaining its distinct identity. “Tamil Nadu is the fastest-growing economy in the country. Development must be inclusive — covering the economy, education, society, thought, and activity — as envisioned by Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar. Over the past four years, Tamil Nadu has recorded higher growth than the national average, achieved through a multi-sectoral approach,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister announced nine new welfare measures. The monthly pension for freedom fighters will be raised to Rs 22,000, and the family pension for the kin of freedom struggle martyrs to Rs 12,000. Special pensions for the descendants of Veera Pandiya Kattabomman, Ramanathapuram ruler Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi, the Marudhu brothers, and V O Chidambaram Pillai will be increased to Rs 11,000.

Financial assistance for ex-servicemen from Tamil Nadu who participated in the Second World War will rise to Rs 15,000, while widows of such soldiers will receive Rs 8,000. An ex-servicemen’s hostel covering 33,000 sq ft will be built in Madhavaram, Chennai, at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

The ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ Scheme in hilly areas will be extended to differently-abled persons. A driving school facility will be established at the state level, along with two zonal centres and one school in each district. Additionally, 10,000 children of workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive online skill training in modern technologies while in college, at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Earlier, Stalin inspected the ceremonial parade. Ministers, judges, officials, MPs, MLAs, and local body representatives attended the event.