CM Stalin calls beneficiaries under “Neengal Nalama” project; collects feedback

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday spoke to beneficiaries of various government schemes over phone under the “Neengal Nalama” project and collected public feedback on the efficacy and delivery of the various schemes implemented by his government.

Speaking over phone/video call from the Secretariat, CM Stalin called Dalit entrepreneur named Chitralekha of Coimbatore and was heard inquiring as to how she learnt about the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme. Responding, Chitralekha said, “I approached the District Industries Centre to start a business. They told me that the CM has announced a new scheme for Scheduled Caste people. Since I belong to the community, I availed its benefits.” On being asked what she borrowed the money for, Chitralekha said, “To set up an engineering firm. Everyone in the TIIC office helped me. I underwent an interview at the Collector’s office here. A month later, I collected the cheque from the GM’s office in Chennai. Officials at the DIC helped me a lot. I availed Rs 68.37 lakh loan with subsidy. The scheme is a blessing for us. We are very satisfied,” she said, thanking the CM for launching the ‘useful’ scheme.

Subsequently, the CM spoke to the mother of a disabled student from Mayiladuthurai and inquired about the disbursal of monthly assistance to him. “Yes sir. We are receiving Rs 1,500 per month through the bank. It is very useful. I also receive money under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam every month. I spend the money on paying Rs 500 tuition fees for my elder son and sundry expenses,” she replied.

The CM also inquired about the health of an accident victim Manikandan, who availed benefits under the Inniyur Kaapom, Nammai Kaakum 48 Scheme. Stalin also spoke to a visually challenged brother of a differently abled woman Sukanya whose son is also receiving Rs 2,000 monthly aid under differently abled people assistance scheme.

Finally, CM Stalin spoke to Sangeetha, mother of student Keerthigasree, who benefits from the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Ramanathapuram.