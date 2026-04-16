CM Stalin burns copy of delimitation Bill, DMK calls for statewide protest

What is the delimitation issue about?

India is set for a major redraw of its political map, with the Union government proposing to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to up to 850 to operationalise women’s reservation ahead of the 2029 polls.

The Centre on Wednesday (April 15) unveiled three Bills, including a Constitution amendment Bill requiring a two-thirds majority and a Delimitation Bill, to be taken up during a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18.

The exercise will redraw constituencies and reallocate seats in Parliament and state and Union Territory assemblies to enable 33% reservation for women, based on the 2011 Census, as the upcoming Census will take a year to complete.

The delimitation exercise, mandated to reflect population changes, has been frozen since 1971 over concerns about uneven population growth across states.

Southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana have been vehemently opposing population-based delimitation, arguing it would disproportionately benefit northern states and penalise those that have controlled population growth, and have called for extending the freeze on seat redistribution for 25 years.