CM Stalin blames centre of not sanctioning funds to execute projects in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin in Dharmapuri on Thursday said the union government has not learnt its lessons even after facing continuous poll drubbings in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme in rural areas, Stalin said the union government has not implemented any major schemes for Tamil Nadu in the last ten years.

“The union government has no thought to sanction funds even for the state’s foremost demands like the metro rail project. I request, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, that the union government should overcome likes and dislikes to work for all people with equality,” he said.

Stating that DMK carried out development works for all people including those who voted and also others without any difference, the Chief Minister said, but such magnanimity could not be seen among other parties.

“The welfare schemes rolled out by the DMK government benefits every household in one way or the other. Now, we are striving for creating a situation of ‘nil grievances for anyone’ through the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme. But, opposition parties are getting jealous and irritated and hence they are trying to create a bad name for this government through slander and false campaigns,” he said.

As both the DMK and people are for each other, Stalin said the state government will develop Tamil Nadu, which is now a frontline state, into a best state in the country.

Through the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme, which was launched on 18 December, 2023 to reach out to people in urban areas by 13 key government departments, 8.74 lakh petitions were disposed, so far in the stipulated time of 30 days.

As it was beneficial to people, now, this scheme has been extended to rural areas also.