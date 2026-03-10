CM Stalin seeks Centre's intervention amid rising LPG supply concerns

The appeal comes amid the escalating conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which has spread to the Gulf region.

Chief Minister Stalin conducted a review meeting to evaluate the impact of the US-Iran tensions on Tamil Nadu and outline response measures.

"I have written to Prime Minister Modi, urging the Union Government to ensure the safety of Tamils living across the affected Gulf countries and to safeguard the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen who are currently stranded in the region, " Stalin said in a post on X.