CM Stalin seeks Centre's intervention amid rising LPG supply concerns

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the Union government's intervention to ensure the safety of Tamils residing in Gulf countries and to review the supply of LPG cylinders.
The appeal comes amid the escalating conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States, which has spread to the Gulf region.
Chief Minister Stalin conducted a review meeting to evaluate the impact of the US-Iran tensions on Tamil Nadu and outline response measures.
"I have written to Prime Minister Modi, urging the Union Government to ensure the safety of Tamils living across the affected Gulf countries and to safeguard the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen who are currently stranded in the region, " Stalin said in a post on X.
He further stated, "I have also emphasised that the Union Government must ensure that the LPG Cylinder shortage arising from this conflict does not affect the public, commercial establishments, or MSME industries in Tamil Nadu. I have further urged that all necessary alternative arrangements be made for restaurants affected by commercial gas cylinder shortage and that the additional power required be secured and supplied."
The Chennai Hotels Association has appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders used in the food industry.
In a letter to PM Modi and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Association's President, M Ravi, highlighted that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders should be classified as essential due to shortages reported in Chennai.