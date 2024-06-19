CM Stalin asks MEA to secure release of apprehended TN fishermen

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday requested the union External Affairs Ministry to secure the immediate release of four Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on June 18.



In his official letter to the union external affairs minister, Chief Minister Stalin said that the fishermen, who set out from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai District, on their mechanised fishing boat bearing Registration No.IND-TN-08-MM-05, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on June 18.

"These incidents not only disrupt the livelihoods of the fishermen but also instil a sense of fear and uncertainty among their families and the entire coastal communities, " the CM said, pointing out that about 15 fishermen and 162 fishing boats are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan Government.

"I therefore request you to urgently prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the immediate release of all the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats, " Stalin added.