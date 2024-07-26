CM Stalin appreciates Madurai Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal at Madurai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday appreciated the Thirumalai Nayakkar Palace at Madurai as its lighting is eye-catching.

In Stalin's reply to Thangam Thenarasu, he said, "Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal lights up to add more beauty to Thoonga Nagaram (The City that never sleeps) and has been 'eye-catching' for all the viewers"

"Let this Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal and Keeladi be inspiring, and be the most visited areas by tourists and general public," the CM added.

CM Stalin also said in a statement, I expect that the works for the opening of 'Porunai Museum' in Tirunelveli district will be completed quickly by the Department of Archaeology.