    CM Stalin appoints ministers in charge of revenue districts

    According to an order issued by Chief Minister Stalin, state electricity minister V Senthilbalaji has been appointed in charge of Coimbatore district.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Oct 2024 7:07 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-08 17:47:12.0  )
    MK Stalin 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday appointed several ministers in charge of a few districts to expedite development works and monitor the implementation of welfare schemes in respective revenue districts.

    According to an order issued by Chief Minister Stalin, state Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji has been appointed in charge of the Coimbatore district. State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and PWD minister E V Velu have been appointed in charge of Tirunelveli, Theni, Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Tirupattur/Kallakurichi districts respectively.

    Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, KKSSR Ramachandran, R Sakkarapani, MRK Panneerselvam, MP Saminathan, R Gandhi and Siva Meyyanathan would be in charge of KanniyaKumari, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai districts respectively, a release issued by the state government said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

