Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin announces solatium to woman SI who died in road accident in Coimbatore

    Chief Minister Stalin expressed his deep condolences to the woman's family

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 Nov 2024 1:26 PM IST
    CM Stalin announces solatium to woman SI who died in road accident in Coimbatore
    X

    Chief Minister MK Stalin

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of a police woman who was killed in a road accident in Coimbatore district and has announced a solatium amount of Rs 25 lakhs for the deceased's family.

    The deceased Krishnaveni, 51, was a sub-inspector attached to the Valparai All Womens' police station in Coimbatore district.

    On Thursday, she was on her way to work in her two-wheeler when a bike that came in the opposite direction collided with her.

    Krishnaveni sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Pollachi Government Hospital and she succumbed to her injuries when she was being shifted to a private hospital, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    Following this, Chief Minister Stalin expressed his deep condolences to the woman's family and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakhs.

    MK StalinSolatiumCoimbatore
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick