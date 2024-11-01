CM Stalin announces solatium to woman SI who died in road accident in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condoled the death of a police woman who was killed in a road accident in Coimbatore district and has announced a solatium amount of Rs 25 lakhs for the deceased's family.

The deceased Krishnaveni, 51, was a sub-inspector attached to the Valparai All Womens' police station in Coimbatore district.

On Thursday, she was on her way to work in her two-wheeler when a bike that came in the opposite direction collided with her.

Krishnaveni sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Pollachi Government Hospital and she succumbed to her injuries when she was being shifted to a private hospital, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following this, Chief Minister Stalin expressed his deep condolences to the woman's family and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakhs.