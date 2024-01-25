CM Stalin announces solatium for Thoppur accident victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of four persons of a family killed in a road accident at Thoppur near Dharmapuri.

Stalin also announced Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 each to the families of the deceased and injured persons, respectively.

According to a release issued by the state government, Manju (56), Vimal (28), his wife Anushka (23) and Jeniffer (29) of Ashok Nagar at Townhall in Coimbatore were killed and eight others were injured in the accident that took place near Double Bridge on Dharmapuri – Salem national highway near Nallampalli in Dharmapuri on January 24.

Condoling their demise, the CM announced that Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 each would be disbursed as compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured persons from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.