CM Stalin announces solatium for Salem road accident victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced solatium to the family of a conservancy worker killed in a road accident in Salem today.

A release issued by the state government said that conservancy worker Govindammal (65), wife of Pachamuthu, was killed and Chinnaponnu (66) and Sivalingam (47) were injured when a two wheeler rode by an unknown person hit them near A.Puthur Panchayat in Salem.

While Govindammal succumbed to injuries at a private hospital, the other two injured persons were being provided treatment at Salem Government hospital.

Condoling the demise of Govindammal, the chief minister announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to her family from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.